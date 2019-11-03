ThoreCoin Market Capitalization Tops $150.10 Million (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. In the last seven days, ThoreCoin has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. ThoreCoin has a market cap of $150.10 million and approximately $174,708.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ThoreCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $1,731.54 or 0.18956631 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010960 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00218287 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.29 or 0.01404469 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000749 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00029010 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00119304 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ThoreCoin Profile

ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com

Buying and Selling ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThoreCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

