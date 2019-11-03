Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Price Target Cut to $93.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the business services provider’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Thomson Reuters from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity cut Thomson Reuters from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Thomson Reuters from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.87.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

NYSE TRI opened at $67.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of $46.45 and a fifty-two week high of $71.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a PE ratio of 90.15, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.52.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 62.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 53.1% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 17.5% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 4.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 6.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 5.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.29% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.