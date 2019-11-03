Third Point Reinsurance (TPRE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect Third Point Reinsurance to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $214.58 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Third Point Reinsurance to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TPRE stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average of $10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Third Point Reinsurance has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $12.21.

In related news, CEO Daniel V. Malloy acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.67 per share, with a total value of $48,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 9.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TPRE. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Third Point Reinsurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Third Point Reinsurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday.

About Third Point Reinsurance

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

