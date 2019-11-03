Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. is a property and casualty reinsurance company. The Company operates in two segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance and Catastrophe Risk Management. Third Point engages in underwriting property, auto, workers compensation, and crop quota share contracts for insurance and reinsurance companies. It also underwrites property catastrophe exposures and writes excess of loss catastrophe reinsurance. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. is based in Bermuda. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Third Point Reinsurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Shares of Third Point Reinsurance stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Third Point Reinsurance has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $12.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.22. The stock has a market cap of $897.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.07.

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $214.58 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Third Point Reinsurance will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel V. Malloy purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.67 per share, with a total value of $48,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 115,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,026,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $382,000. 64.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Third Point Reinsurance Company Profile

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

