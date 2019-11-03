The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Western Union from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of The Western Union to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $17.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.58.

NYSE WU traded up $1.42 on Thursday, reaching $26.48. The company had a trading volume of 14,371,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,997,753. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The Western Union has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $26.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.60 and its 200-day moving average is $21.20.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 21.07% and a negative return on equity of 367.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Western Union will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Amintore Schenkel sold 13,361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $305,432.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,739.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Miles sold 9,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,416,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,859 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,630. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in The Western Union by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,481,043 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $546,599,000 after acquiring an additional 165,582 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its holdings in The Western Union by 173.5% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 24,588,035 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $489,056,000 after acquiring an additional 15,599,240 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in The Western Union by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,035,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $279,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,209 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 1.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,888,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $196,682,000 after purchasing an additional 122,900 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 21.1% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,572,434 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,327,000 after purchasing an additional 972,600 shares during the period.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

