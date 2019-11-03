The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $527.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CG opened at $27.99 on Friday. The Carlyle Group has a 52-week low of $15.09 and a 52-week high of $28.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.25 and a 200-day moving average of $23.12. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.72.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.40%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CG shares. ValuEngine lowered The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised The Carlyle Group to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.92.

In other news, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $533,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 113,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,033,585.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.74, for a total value of $88,592,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

