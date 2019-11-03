Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Textainer Group were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TGH. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Textainer Group by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 241,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 16,167 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Textainer Group by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 38,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Textainer Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Textainer Group by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Textainer Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,362,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,734,000 after purchasing an additional 26,292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Textainer Group stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $10.01. 220,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,271. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $14.17. The company has a market cap of $594.11 million, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 2.27.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.10). Textainer Group had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $154.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TGH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Textainer Group in a research report on Friday. Compass Point set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Textainer Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cowen set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Textainer Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Textainer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

