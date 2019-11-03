Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 70 Shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. trimmed its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,554 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Msci were worth $6,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Msci during the second quarter valued at $234,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Msci by 26.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 499,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,193,000 after acquiring an additional 105,428 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Msci by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 837,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,096,000 after acquiring an additional 11,727 shares during the period. Ossiam bought a new position in Msci in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Msci in the second quarter valued at about $272,000. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI traded up $11.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $245.91. The company had a trading volume of 528,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,398. The business has a 50-day moving average of $224.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.63. The company has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.14. Msci Inc has a 1 year low of $134.28 and a 1 year high of $247.57.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $394.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.79 million. Msci had a negative return on equity of 220.42% and a net margin of 39.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Msci Inc will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Msci from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Msci from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on Msci from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Msci from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.40.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

