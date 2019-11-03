Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 16 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 16 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $26,000. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $38,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 39,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. 33.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on GOOG. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,460.27.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,200.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,219.01, for a total transaction of $30,475.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,722.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,484 shares of company stock valued at $4,182,930. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG traded up $13.63 on Friday, hitting $1,273.74. 1,669,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,441. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,233.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,177.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.96. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $970.11 and a 12 month high of $1,299.31.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by ($2.45). The firm had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $13.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

