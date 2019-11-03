Texas Yale Capital Corp. Boosts Stock Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in Markel during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Markel by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 29 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Markel during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Markel by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 35 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Markel during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Markel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,073.67.

NYSE MKL traded up $2.86 on Friday, reaching $1,173.86. 35,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,158.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,108.03. The company has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.18 and a beta of 0.75. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $950.16 and a 12 month high of $1,216.47.

In other news, CEO Richard R. Whitt III sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,173.93, for a total value of $586,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,249,771.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 1,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,114.64, for a total value of $1,524,827.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,726,108.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,273 shares of company stock valued at $9,393,825. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

