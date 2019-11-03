Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,480 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 4.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $9,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 20,513.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,147,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,451 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $392,652,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Deere & Company by 42,214.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 431,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,523,000 after acquiring an additional 430,592 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 16,471.0% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 296,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,629,000 after acquiring an additional 294,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Deere & Company by 12.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,923,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,773,000 after acquiring an additional 207,541 shares in the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of DE stock traded up $1.97 on Friday, hitting $176.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,090,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.85 and its 200-day moving average is $159.52. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $132.68 and a fifty-two week high of $176.39. The company has a market capitalization of $54.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.15.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.09). Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 27.75%. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.37%.

Several analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $167.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $197.00 price objective (up from $176.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.21.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.