Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,226 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 4.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,066 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,226 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $8,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 755.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 841 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 6,164 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. 72.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cascend Securities cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $198.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.29.

NSC stock traded up $7.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $189.92. 1,951,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,111. The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.33. The company has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.37. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a twelve month low of $138.65 and a twelve month high of $211.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 23.98%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 39.54%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.