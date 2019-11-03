Texas Permanent School Fund Has $8.41 Million Position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 108,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,717 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Progressive were worth $8,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Progressive by 752.4% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PGR traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,262,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,402,593. Progressive Corp has a twelve month low of $56.71 and a twelve month high of $84.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.56 and its 200-day moving average is $77.53.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Progressive had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 25.83%. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PGR. Wells Fargo & Co set a $78.00 price target on shares of Progressive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Raymond James set a $93.00 price target on shares of Progressive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.92.

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $930,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $354,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,897.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock worth $3,005,735 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

