Texas Permanent School Fund Has $7.45 Million Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 4.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,159 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $7,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth $25,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 209.1% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 365.4% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 345.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPC traded up $2.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.47. The company had a trading volume of 6,964,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,298,399. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a one year low of $43.96 and a one year high of $73.00. The company has a market cap of $42.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.28 and its 200-day moving average is $54.77.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.33. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $31.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.27%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Mizuho set a $90.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.38.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

