Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the September 15th total of 20,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 49 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $659.12 per share, with a total value of $32,296.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,097 shares of company stock valued at $724,183. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPL. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $10,344,000. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $7,632,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 291.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,785,000 after buying an additional 8,455 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 544.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 8,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,307,000 after buying an additional 6,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $247,000. 38.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock opened at $626.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 9.76, a current ratio of 9.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $622.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $724.82. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 12-month low of $409.00 and a 12-month high of $915.66.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $6.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $87.31 million during the quarter. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a return on equity of 104.77% and a net margin of 123.70%.

About Texas Pacific Land Trust

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

