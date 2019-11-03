Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Stake Lowered by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 442,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 52,343 shares during the quarter. Tetra Tech comprises 1.8% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $38,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $89.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.52 and a 52-week high of $90.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $623.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.42 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 5.85%. Tetra Tech’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Roth Capital raised their price target on Tetra Tech from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Maxim Group set a $92.00 price target on Tetra Tech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.40.

In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 4,000 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $312,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,484. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 43,560 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.20, for a total value of $3,580,632.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,338,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,009 shares of company stock valued at $10,375,455. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

