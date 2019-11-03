Tertiary Minerals (LON:TYM) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.26

Tertiary Minerals plc (LON:TYM) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.26 and traded as low as $0.23. Tertiary Minerals shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 80,882 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $1.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.26.

Tertiary Minerals Company Profile (LON:TYM)

Tertiary Minerals plc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects. The company primarily focuses on fluorspar, the primary raw material source of fluorine for the chemical, steel, and aluminum industries. It owns interests in the Storuman fluorspar project located in north central Sweden; Lassedalen fluorspar project located to the south-west of Oslo, Norway; and the MB fluorspar project that includes 146 contiguous mining claims covering an area approximately 2,800 acres located to the south-west of town of Eureka in central Nevada.

