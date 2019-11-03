Ternium (NYSE:TX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Ternium (NYSE:TX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ternium is the leading producer of flat and long steel products of Latin America and consolidates the operations of the steel companies Hylsa in Mexico, Siderar in Argentina and Sidor in Venezuela. It create value with our customers, jointly improving competitiveness and productivity, through a highly efficient industrial and technological base and a global commercial network. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TX. Citigroup set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Ternium and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ternium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ternium from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Ternium in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

TX stock opened at $20.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.01 and its 200 day moving average is $21.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.66. Ternium has a 1-year low of $16.12 and a 1-year high of $32.89.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 11.05%. Ternium’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ternium will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Ternium during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in Ternium by 766.7% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in Ternium during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Ternium during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Ternium during the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ternium

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

