Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) PT Raised to $92.00 at UBS Group

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) had its price target lifted by research analysts at UBS Group from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $90.00 price objective on Tempur Sealy International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $92.00 price objective on Tempur Sealy International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.92.

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $89.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.82. Tempur Sealy International has a 52 week low of $38.90 and a 52 week high of $92.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.24 million. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 72.95% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 2,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total value of $169,956.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,903.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $3,607,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,649 shares in the company, valued at $22,425,653.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 201,086 shares of company stock worth $17,364,698. 3.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 43,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

