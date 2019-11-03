Telaria Inc (NYSE:TLRA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Telaria Inc (NYSE:TLRA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.81.

Several research firms recently commented on TLRA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Telaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

Get Telaria alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TLRA traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $7.59. The company had a trading volume of 501,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,856. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.88. Telaria has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $10.66. The stock has a market cap of $347.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.17 and a beta of 1.63.

Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Telaria had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $18.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Telaria will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Telaria by 45.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 534,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 167,645 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Telaria during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Telaria during the second quarter worth about $1,421,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Telaria by 397.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 197,037 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 157,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Telaria during the second quarter worth about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.01% of the company’s stock.

Telaria Company Profile

Telaria, Inc provides a software platform for publishers to manage and monetize video advertising in the United States. The company offers publishers with real-time analytics, data, and decisioning tools to control their video advertising business, as well as a monetization solution to optimize yield across a publisher's supply of digital video inventory.

Read More: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Telaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.