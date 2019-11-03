Telaria Inc (NYSE:TLRA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Telaria Inc (NYSE:TLRA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.81.
Several research firms recently commented on TLRA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Telaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.
Shares of NYSE:TLRA traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $7.59. The company had a trading volume of 501,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,856. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.88. Telaria has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $10.66. The stock has a market cap of $347.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.17 and a beta of 1.63.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Telaria by 45.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 534,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 167,645 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Telaria during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Telaria during the second quarter worth about $1,421,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Telaria by 397.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 197,037 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 157,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Telaria during the second quarter worth about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.01% of the company’s stock.
Telaria Company Profile
Telaria, Inc provides a software platform for publishers to manage and monetize video advertising in the United States. The company offers publishers with real-time analytics, data, and decisioning tools to control their video advertising business, as well as a monetization solution to optimize yield across a publisher's supply of digital video inventory.
