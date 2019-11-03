Teilinger Capital Ltd. Purchases New Position in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

Teilinger Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 215,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,518,000. NRG Energy makes up approximately 13.5% of Teilinger Capital Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Teilinger Capital Ltd. owned about 0.09% of NRG Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NRG. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 758.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 128.2% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on NRG. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on NRG Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine cut NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded NRG Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.57.

Shares of NRG Energy stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.69. 2,126,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,835,259. NRG Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $32.63 and a 1 year high of $43.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.54 and a 200-day moving average of $37.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.79.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 45.11% and a net margin of 6.20%. NRG Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NRG Energy Inc will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 4.98%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

