TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 961,660 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 2,280,551 shares.The stock last traded at $15.23 and had previously closed at $15.03.

TGNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded TEGNA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Cannonball Research initiated coverage on TEGNA in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on TEGNA in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TEGNA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.22.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.33 and a 200 day moving average of $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. TEGNA had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $536.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 15.30%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in TEGNA by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in TEGNA by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 17,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in TEGNA by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TEGNA by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 42,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TEGNA Company Profile (NYSE:TGNA)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

