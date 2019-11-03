Teekay (NYSE:TK) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.43 and last traded at $5.42, approximately 584,228 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 702,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.11.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teekay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Teekay (NYSE:TK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Teekay had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $358.99 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Teekay during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Teekay during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Teekay during the second quarter worth about $49,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Teekay by 34.2% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,917 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Teekay during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Company Profile (NYSE:TK)

Teekay Corporation provides crude oil and gas marine transportation; offshore oil production; and storage and offloading services in Bermuda and internationally. It operates shuttle tankers; floating production, storage, and offloading units; floating storage and offloading units; HiLoad dynamic positioning units; long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels; and conventional tankers.

