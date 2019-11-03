Technicolor (OTCMKTS:TCLRY) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Technicolor (OTCMKTS:TCLRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.
OTCMKTS:TCLRY opened at $0.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.72. Technicolor has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $1.60.
About Technicolor
Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Technicolor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technicolor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.