Technicolor (OTCMKTS:TCLRY) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Technicolor (OTCMKTS:TCLRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS:TCLRY opened at $0.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.72. Technicolor has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $1.60.

About Technicolor

Technicolor SA provides various communication and video technologies, finished products, systems, equipment, and services for businesses and professionals in the entertainment and media industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Entertainment Services, and Connected Home. The Entertainment Services segment provides production services, such as digital video and sound postproduction services; visual effects and animation services for feature films, TV series, advertising, and video games; computer generated imagery animation services; on-set, color correction, VFX integration, and sound services; and replicates, packages, and distributes video, game and music DVD, Blu-ray, and CD discs, as well as offers turnkey integrated supply-chain solutions.

