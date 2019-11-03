Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes $1.04 Million Position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 70,103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 9.6% in the second quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 4,510,691 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,676,000 after purchasing an additional 393,494 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 5.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,078,278 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,820,000 after purchasing an additional 168,474 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,900,817 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,236,000 after purchasing an additional 55,033 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 1.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,347,095 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,174,000 after purchasing an additional 29,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 61.3% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,657,845 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $24,138,000 after purchasing an additional 630,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,269,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,236,338. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $52.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.70. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $16.50.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

