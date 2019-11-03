Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 891,158 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 189.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Titan Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MO traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.06. 8,652,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,843,553. Altria Group Inc has a 12 month low of $39.30 and a 12 month high of $66.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.81 and a 200 day moving average of $47.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $83.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.41.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Altria Group had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 56.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Altria Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.44.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

