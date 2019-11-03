Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CIT Group were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIT. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in CIT Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CIT Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in CIT Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CIT Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

CIT Group stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,206,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,598. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.59. CIT Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.50 and a 1 year high of $54.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.72 and a 200 day moving average of $47.81.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.02 million. CIT Group had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.65%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CIT shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CIT Group from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CIT Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CIT Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. CIT Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.86.

In other CIT Group news, CEO Ellen R. Alemany bought 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.55 per share, for a total transaction of $500,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,623,432.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan L. Frank bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.30 per share, for a total transaction of $123,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,309.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 30,430 shares of company stock worth $1,316,860 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

