Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires New Holdings in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 28,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CAG. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 21,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 32,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 802,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,614,000 after purchasing an additional 32,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 874.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 9,597 shares during the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAG. Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine raised Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays set a $33.00 target price on Conagra Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Shares of CAG traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,603,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,023,153. Conagra Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $20.22 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.29%.

In other news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 25,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $763,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,096,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 26,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $809,069.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,521,939. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,122,381. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

