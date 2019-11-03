TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Receives $92.06 Average PT from Brokerages

TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.07.
TEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut TE Connectivity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th.
Shares of NYSE TEL traded up $2.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.52. 1,603,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,401,686. TE Connectivity has a 52-week low of $69.84 and a 52-week high of $97.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.31 and a 200-day moving average of $91.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.15.
In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.02, for a total value of $445,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 22,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $2,061,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,554 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,363.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,450 shares of company stock worth $5,975,523 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,331,319 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,426,234,000 after acquiring an additional 86,271 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,809,367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,610,001,000 after acquiring an additional 698,506 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,659,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,404,121,000 after acquiring an additional 953,793 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,214,811 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $786,815,000 after acquiring an additional 310,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,526,768 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $529,303,000 after acquiring an additional 241,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.
About TE Connectivity
TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.
