TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Receives $92.06 Average PT from Brokerages

TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.07.

TEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut TE Connectivity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th.

Shares of NYSE TEL traded up $2.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.52. 1,603,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,401,686. TE Connectivity has a 52-week low of $69.84 and a 52-week high of $97.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.31 and a 200-day moving average of $91.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.15.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.02, for a total value of $445,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 22,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $2,061,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,554 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,363.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,450 shares of company stock worth $5,975,523 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,331,319 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,426,234,000 after acquiring an additional 86,271 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,809,367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,610,001,000 after acquiring an additional 698,506 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,659,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,404,121,000 after acquiring an additional 953,793 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,214,811 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $786,815,000 after acquiring an additional 310,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,526,768 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $529,303,000 after acquiring an additional 241,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

