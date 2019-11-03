TD Securities Trims Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Target Price to C$2.50

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

YGR has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC dropped their price target on Yangarra Resources from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Yangarra Resources from C$5.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Yangarra Resources from C$3.75 to C$2.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Laurentian dropped their price target on Yangarra Resources from C$5.75 to C$5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Cormark dropped their target price on Yangarra Resources from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

YGR opened at C$1.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $90.49 million and a P/E ratio of 1.79. Yangarra Resources has a 12 month low of C$1.01 and a 12 month high of C$3.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.00.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$36.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$47.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Yangarra Resources will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Yangarra Resources news, Senior Officer Alan Glessing James bought 16,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 253,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$456,053.40. Also, Director Gordon Bowerman bought 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.75 per share, with a total value of C$49,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,583,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,270,362. Insiders have acquired 60,240 shares of company stock valued at $102,907 in the last 90 days.

Yangarra Resources Company Profile

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces resource properties in Western Canada. The company holds oil and gas interests in various sections, primarily focusing on Cardium in Central Alberta. Yangarra Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

