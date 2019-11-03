TD Securities Cuts Genworth MI Canada (TSE:MIC) Price Target to C$56.00

Genworth MI Canada (TSE:MIC) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Genworth MI Canada from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. CIBC upgraded shares of Genworth MI Canada from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Genworth MI Canada from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Genworth MI Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$55.60.

Shares of MIC opened at C$53.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion and a PE ratio of 11.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$52.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$46.60. Genworth MI Canada has a 1-year low of C$38.18 and a 1-year high of C$53.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is a positive change from Genworth MI Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Genworth MI Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 47.59%.

In other news, Senior Officer Philip Adrian Virgil Mayers sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.25, for a total value of C$935,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,045,528.25. Also, Director Brian Leo Hurley sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.07, for a total value of C$3,124,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,802,567.96. Insiders sold a total of 82,834 shares of company stock valued at $4,248,506 over the last 90 days.

Genworth MI Canada Company Profile

Genworth MI Canada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a private residential mortgage insurer in Canada. It provides mortgage default insurance to residential mortgage homebuyers, lenders, brokers, and realtors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

