Tassal Group (ASX:TGR) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.18

Tassal Group Limited (ASX:TGR)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.18 and traded as low as $4.13. Tassal Group shares last traded at $4.17, with a volume of 834,299 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.75 million and a PE ratio of 12.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is A$4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$4.73.

In other news, insider John Watson bought 18,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$4.45 ($3.16) per share, with a total value of A$81,657.50 ($57,913.12). Also, insider Mark Ryan 26,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 31,850 shares of company stock valued at $139,978.

Tassal Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the hatching, farming, processing, marketing, and sale of Atlantic salmon in Australia. The company offers fresh deli, fresh salmon, smoked salmon, and canned salmon. It also procures, processes, markets, and sells other seafood species.

