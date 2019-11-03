TapImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Short Interest Up 5.4% in October

TapImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,520,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the September 15th total of 4,290,000 shares. Approximately 51.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 329,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.7 days.

Shares of MRKR stock opened at $4.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 16.85, a quick ratio of 16.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.68. TapImmune has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $9.90.

Get TapImmune alerts:

TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts predict that TapImmune will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TapImmune news, insider Peter L. Hoang purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.62 per share, with a total value of $46,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 23.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MRKR shares. ValuEngine raised TapImmune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut TapImmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of TapImmune in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TapImmune in a report on Sunday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.21.

About TapImmune

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA T cell technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for TapImmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TapImmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.