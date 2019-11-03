Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) Receives $34.14 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.57.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TPR. Bank of America set a $28.00 price target on shares of Tapestry and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Tapestry from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Cowen downgraded shares of Tapestry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank set a $33.00 price target on shares of Tapestry and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Tapestry from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPR. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,827 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPR traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,135,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,141,019. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02. Tapestry has a twelve month low of $18.54 and a twelve month high of $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.91.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

