Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) versus Restoration Robotics (NASDAQ:HAIR) Head-To-Head Contrast

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) and Restoration Robotics (NASDAQ:HAIR) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Tandem Diabetes Care has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Restoration Robotics has a beta of 4.37, meaning that its stock price is 337% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Tandem Diabetes Care and Restoration Robotics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tandem Diabetes Care $183.87 million 19.89 -$122.61 million ($2.55) -24.45 Restoration Robotics $21.96 million 0.74 -$28.73 million ($0.86) -0.47

Restoration Robotics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tandem Diabetes Care. Tandem Diabetes Care is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Restoration Robotics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.9% of Tandem Diabetes Care shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.7% of Restoration Robotics shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Tandem Diabetes Care shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 37.8% of Restoration Robotics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Tandem Diabetes Care and Restoration Robotics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tandem Diabetes Care 0 2 11 0 2.85 Restoration Robotics 0 3 0 0 2.00

Tandem Diabetes Care currently has a consensus target price of $75.31, indicating a potential upside of 20.78%. Restoration Robotics has a consensus target price of $2.62, indicating a potential upside of 555.00%. Given Restoration Robotics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Restoration Robotics is more favorable than Tandem Diabetes Care.

Profitability

This table compares Tandem Diabetes Care and Restoration Robotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tandem Diabetes Care -19.55% -19.31% -11.55% Restoration Robotics -153.44% -1,908.92% -99.86%

Summary

Tandem Diabetes Care beats Restoration Robotics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set. It also provides t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System with Basal-IQ Technology; t:slim X2 with G5 Integration; and Tandem Device Updater that allows users to update their pump's software. In addition, the company offers t:connect diabetes management application, a cloud-based data management application, which provides a visual way to display therapy management data from the pump and supported blood glucose meters for users, their caregivers, and their healthcare providers; and various pump accessories. Its products in development include t:slim X2 with control IQ technology; t:sport insulin delivery system; and connected (mobile) health offerings. The company was formerly known as Phluid Inc. and changed its name to Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. in January 2008. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Restoration Robotics Company Profile

Restoration Robotics, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes image-guided robotic systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers ARTAS System, a physician-assisted robotic system that identifies and dissects hair follicular units directly from the scalp and creates recipient implant sites. Its system includes the ARTAS Hair Studio application, an interactive three-dimensional patient consultation tool that enables a physician to create a simulated hair transplant model for use in patient consultations. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

