TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring service in China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry and biology. The Company delivers its tutoring services through small classes, personalized premium services i.e. one-on-one tutoring and online course offerings. Its extensive network consists of learning centers and service centers in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Tianjin and Wuhan, as well as the Company’s online platform. TAL Education Group is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TAL. ValuEngine cut shares of TAL Education Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday. Nomura raised shares of TAL Education Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TAL Education Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of TAL Education Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. TAL Education Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.78.

NYSE:TAL traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,560,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,225,334. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a PE ratio of 122.31 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.27. TAL Education Group has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $43.79.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $936.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.82 million. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TAL. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 1,383.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 7.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 151.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 668,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,894,000 after purchasing an additional 402,688 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 11.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,354,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,370,000 after purchasing an additional 134,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.87% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. The company also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses.

