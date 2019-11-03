TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $43.64

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $43.64 and last traded at $42.81, with a volume of 81675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.81.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TAL shares. ValuEngine lowered TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Nomura raised TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.99. The company has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.08 and a beta of 0.20.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.17). TAL Education Group had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $936.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 141.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in TAL Education Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in TAL Education Group by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. 58.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. The company also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses.

