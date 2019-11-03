Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 445,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $7,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TAK. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 55.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,742,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,772 shares during the last quarter. Adelphi Capital LLP lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 13.4% during the third quarter. Adelphi Capital LLP now owns 8,991,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,174 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,696,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 15.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,506,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,458,000 after purchasing an additional 724,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 76.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,273,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,536,000 after purchasing an additional 551,472 shares during the last quarter. 4.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TAK opened at $18.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $56.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 0.70. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $21.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.54.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 13.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on TAK shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.50 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

