T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for T-Mobile Us’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.49 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.51 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TMUS. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on T-Mobile Us from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered T-Mobile Us from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile Us has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.47. 2,608,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,519,953. T-Mobile Us has a 52-week low of $59.96 and a 52-week high of $85.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $70.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.32.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile Us will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile Us by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,806,020 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,320,138,000 after acquiring an additional 372,057 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile Us by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,733,859 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,314,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647,322 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in T-Mobile Us by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,195,199 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $681,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,620 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in T-Mobile Us by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,817,999 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $283,066,000 after acquiring an additional 383,437 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in T-Mobile Us by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,930,633 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $190,795,000 after acquiring an additional 179,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.99% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

