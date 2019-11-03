Synthetic Biologics (SYN) to Release Earnings on Monday

Synthetic Biologics (NASDAQ:SYN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 4th.

Synthetic Biologics (NASDAQ:SYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Get Synthetic Biologics alerts:

SYN opened at $0.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.50. Synthetic Biologics has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $0.93.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, develops therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients. Its lead product candidates are in Phase III development, such as SYN-004 that is designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics for the prevention of C.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Synthetic Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthetic Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.