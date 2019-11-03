Swarm City 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $352.00 (SWT)

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. During the last week, Swarm City has traded 25.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Swarm City token can now be bought for about $0.0823 or 0.00000893 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, YoBit and HitBTC. Swarm City has a market cap of $702,935.00 and $352.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Swarm City alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010875 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00218697 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.62 or 0.01404444 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000747 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00028938 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00119969 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Swarm City

Swarm City’s genesis date was March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 tokens. Swarm City’s official message board is medium.com/swarm-city-times . Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swarm City is swarm.city . The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Swarm City

Swarm City can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Upbit, YoBit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm City should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swarm City using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swarm City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swarm City and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.