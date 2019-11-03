SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Purchased by Smithfield Trust Co.

Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 42.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 767 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 122.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,425,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,042,000 after purchasing an additional 783,083 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 20.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,038,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,157,000 after purchasing an additional 175,687 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,017,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,429,000 after purchasing an additional 7,245 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 570,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,225,000 after purchasing an additional 18,072 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 568,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,772,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB traded up $9.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $230.89. The company had a trading volume of 413,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.66. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $177.70 and a twelve month high of $263.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $209.61 and its 200-day moving average is $217.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.17.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.16. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 33.95% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $814.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 21.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $190,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,264 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.19, for a total transaction of $603,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,313,111.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SIVB. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price objective on SVB Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks set a $250.00 price objective on SVB Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Raymond James downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.38.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Featured Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.