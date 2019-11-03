Superior Industries International (SUP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Superior Industries International has set its FY 2019 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $325.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.86 million. Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect Superior Industries International to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SUP opened at $2.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.59 million, a PE ratio of -53.20 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.47. Superior Industries International has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $10.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

In other Superior Industries International news, Director Ellen B. Richstone bought 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $51,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,526.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SUP shares. B. Riley set a $7.00 target price on Superior Industries International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Superior Industries International in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BWS Financial set a $6.00 target price on Superior Industries International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Superior Industries International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.05.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America and Europe. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

