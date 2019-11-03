SunTrust Banks Reiterates “$102.00” Price Target for FMC (NYSE:FMC)

FMC (NYSE:FMC) received a $102.00 price target from analysts at SunTrust Banks in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target indicates a potential upside of 7.36% from the company’s current price. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for FMC’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FMC. Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of FMC from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Nomura increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FMC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.41.

NYSE FMC traded up $3.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.01. 1,695,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,860. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.69 and its 200-day moving average is $82.61. FMC has a 1 year low of $69.36 and a 1 year high of $95.12. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.62.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.14. FMC had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that FMC will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 196,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total value of $17,465,827.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,778 shares in the company, valued at $32,784,364.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 9,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $837,731.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,121.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,074 shares of company stock valued at $20,314,853 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in FMC by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,752,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,223,749,000 after purchasing an additional 146,378 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in FMC by 6.2% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,881,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,052,000 after purchasing an additional 169,214 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in FMC by 87.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,450,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,810 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in FMC by 17.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,514,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,820,000 after purchasing an additional 229,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in FMC by 5.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,324,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,883,000 after purchasing an additional 73,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

