Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.88.

Several brokerages recently commented on NOVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

In related news, insider Robert Lawrence Lane acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $213,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter worth about $610,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,077,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $301,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $946,000.

Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $11.06 on Friday. Sunnova Energy International has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $12.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.48.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $36.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.81 million.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.