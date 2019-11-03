Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Receives $59.79 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.95.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Suncor Energy from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.
Shares of NYSE SU traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,496,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,796,424. The company has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.74. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of $25.81 and a 1 year high of $35.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
About Suncor Energy
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.
