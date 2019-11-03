Summit Materials Inc Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share (NYSE:SUM)

Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Summit Materials in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the construction company will earn $0.43 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Summit Materials’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $665.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.18 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 1.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SUM. Barclays set a $22.00 target price on shares of Summit Materials and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 target price on shares of Summit Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.56.

SUM opened at $23.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.27 and a beta of 2.17. Summit Materials has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $24.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.02.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,735,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,408,000 after buying an additional 50,440 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 19,123 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 840,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,175,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 53,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

