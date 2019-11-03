Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,239,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 75,436 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Southern worth $261,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Southern by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,169,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,874,020,000 after buying an additional 2,923,497 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Southern by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,040,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,871,830,000 after buying an additional 1,479,813 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Southern by 2.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,493,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $690,614,000 after buying an additional 344,398 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Southern by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,132,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $670,710,000 after buying an additional 64,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 1.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,159,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $506,354,000 after purchasing an additional 138,800 shares during the period. 58.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SO shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Southern from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $59.00 price target on shares of Southern and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.80.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.26. 4,333,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,712,719. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.95. Southern Co has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $62.88. The stock has a market cap of $65.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.15.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.20. Southern had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 80.78%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $115,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,127,607.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 123,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $7,642,986.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,836,040.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,533 shares of company stock valued at $12,386,567. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.