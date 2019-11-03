Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 11,482 Shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,193,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,482 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $234,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Raytheon by 312.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Raytheon by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Raytheon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on RTN. Wolfe Research set a $221.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.94.

In other news, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $189,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,863 shares in the company, valued at $4,655,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.10, for a total transaction of $856,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,747.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,769 shares of company stock worth $2,120,750 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RTN traded up $3.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $216.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,723,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,324. The company’s 50-day moving average is $200.71 and its 200-day moving average is $185.65. Raytheon has a 52-week low of $144.27 and a 52-week high of $216.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.22. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. Raytheon’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.9425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Raytheon’s payout ratio is 35.53%.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

