Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,954,317 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 105,154 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $191,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,817,730 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $3,922,342,000 after buying an additional 476,323 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Exelon by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,786,054 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $3,537,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,062 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Exelon by 2.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,288,295 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $828,800,000 after purchasing an additional 463,906 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Exelon by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,239,469 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $634,699,000 after purchasing an additional 255,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Exelon by 13.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,854,941 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $328,626,000 after purchasing an additional 820,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Exelon to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Exelon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Exelon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

NYSE EXC traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.34. 4,922,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,595,387. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.90. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $43.02 and a 1 year high of $51.18. The company has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.47%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

